The Great warrior King of the South Pacific island, Jifu, wanted more worlds to conquer. He said, “I’ve dived to the bottom of the sea, now I’m going up mountains. My ancestors came from Africa. I’ll follow in their footsteps and climb the sacred Mt. Kilimanjaro. He went and broke the record for fastest ascent. On his way beck to the airport, he stopped at “The King Solomon Mines” tourist center.
He skipped the “Original African Crafts” section (made in China), and stopped at pets and birds. Two birds talked to each other. He couldn’t understand them. The clerk, dressed as an African Princess, told him, “Those talking birds speak Hebrew. It’s been passed down from when they went with the Queen of Sheba to visit King Solomon. They’re smart. They can learn any language.”
The Island King said, “My elderly Mother needs someone to talk with. I’ll take a pair.” “Wonderful! These magic birds are the result of such royal breeding that not only can they talk, but they have a specialized diet of Malawi Millet. You get a hundred pound starter bag with the pair.”
Back on the island, the Revol-tac birds learned the local language quickly. They reproduced rapidly. All the families had to have two pair. The King gave his Uncle the breeding franchise. He gave his brother-in-law the monopoly on importing Malawi Millet. Lonely Seniors in the High Rise had company. Little boys taught them bad words. Crime levels dropped as the birds were better than watch dogs.
Revol-tacs, with dark feathers and about the size of a Crow, did have healthy appetites. Jifu became the best customer for Malawi Millet. Soon the African farmers stopped growing fruit and vegetables, and only grew the cash crop – Millet. In Malawi, they imported food from South America.
The economic engines cranked away. Happiness filled the island world, but Climate Change had other plans. Rain stopped falling on Malawi. The millet crop failed. They used up all their reserves, but crops failed for a second year.
Panic gripped the Islanders. The Revol-tac birds had become family members. They had names, sat at the table to eat their millet, perched on your shoulder when you went walking, were household pets. They refused to eat anything other than Malawi Millet, not even millet from neighboring Zimbabwe. Starvation loomed.
The King called an emergency meeting of the Elders. Some birds had died and angry citizens threw the rotting bodies on the King’s porch. At the meeting, one Elder, a cat lover, said, “Cats eat birds. I move we import cats to eat all the birds, and then cats will become automatic pet replacements.” The desperate Elders voted “Yes”. UPS cargo jets full of cats from all over the world began landing. Soon all the birds were eaten, and life purred back to normal. It didn’t last. Supply lines of cat food were disrupted, and all the cat food was stuck on container ships off the coast of California. The cats ate each other and grew so big and healthy, they started on the people. An abandoned South Pacific island is now for sale.
