When I went to Grad school for preachers, we had a class on Other World Religions. In our first meeting the Professor gave an overview of religion before we got to the individual belief systems. It’s been a long time since I had the class and I can’t read my notes, but here is some of what I remember.
Each religion is different from the other. Hindus, Christians, and Muslims are all different, but at the same time they have two contradictory teaching in common. They have rewards and altruism.
For Christians, if you are a faithful follower, then God will reward you with blessings and eternal life. This is the major teaching of John 3:16, “For God so loved the world… that whosoever believeth in Him will (be rewarded with) have eternal life.” No religion is perfect and “reward religion” has its downsides. What if you are not one of the “whosoevers”? You don’t get rewarded. You are lost. Some students got upset at this and said that John 3:16 is about God’s love. Isn’t God’s love good for everybody? Well, if that is true, then everybody will get to heaven and won’t have to work, pray, and believe for the reward.
A more practical and personal issue comes with the promise of “blessings” as the reward. “Blessings” have been confused with material things: status and money, as if the more money you have the more you have been blessed by God. You don’t get rewards if you are bad. The logical conclusion is that billionaires are really good, moral, caring, and loving people. The poor are not blessed. They are bad and evil.
One more problem with rewards. People pass judgement on who is in and who is out. Paul tries to answer that question in Romans. He says that we are not to judge who is saved. Basically, that is God’s call, except he says God works on the “reward” system also. God has predestined some in and some out. God is like Santa Claus, always watching you. “So you better watch out…” says the song. But surprises of surprises, that little song ends with the other main teaching of World Religions – altruism. “Be good for goodness’ sake”. Altruism means you do good because it needs to be done and not for recognition and rewards. Other Religions have the Golden Rule in one form or another, “Do unto others, as you would have them do unto you.” To follow that teaching means to do good for the greatest number of people. However wonderful Altruism might sound, it has its problems also.
Feeding the hungry is a good, but it can create dependence and that’s a bad. It works something like interest rates. If you want to buy a house or car, you want the lowest interest rate possible. If you are saving for that car and investing your money, you want the highest interest rate possible. The Professor gave more examples and concluded, “To my mind, one of the best ways to be altruistic is to pay taxes, but that’s for the next lecture.”
