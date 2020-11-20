Pineville Mayor Scott Madon and Pineville Superintendent Russell Thompson were joined by members of the Pineville PTO, Pineville City Council, several many community leaders and lots of Pineville Elementary children as they cut the ribbon to officially open the new Pineville Independent School/City of Pineville Playground on Thursday. Immediately following the ribbon cutting the children were able to play on the new playground.
