Richard Daniel “Big D” Asher, 41, of Pineville, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at his home surrounded by family and friends. He was born in Red Bird, KY on May 22, 1978 a son of Rev. Richard and Sharon Mefford Asher. He was a member of Jenson Pentecostal Church and had been a heavy equipment operator.
Survivors include his wife, Pauletta Asher; children, Fronnie Cupp, Joshua Caleb Howard and wife, Taylor, John Adam Asher and wife, Ashley and Trenton Asher; grandchildren, Emma Danielle Cupp, Issaih Cupp, Natalie Cupp, Easton Caleb Howard, Everleigh Kate Howard and Bensyn Adam Asher; parents, Rev. Richard and Sharon Asher; sister, Melissa Creech and husband, Steve; nephew, Bryce Creech and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many friends.
Private Services were held Tuesday, March 24, at 1:00 PM with Rev. Ronnie Hoskins and Rev. Ernie Asher. Burial was in the Pineville Memorial Cemetery, Pineville. Pallbearers were Joshua Howard, John Asher, Trenton Asher, Steve Creech, Anthony Caldwell, Calvin Asher, Boyd Goodin and Ernie Asher.
Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, is honored to serve the Asher Family.
