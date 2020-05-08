Ricky Lee “Wee Wee” Washington Jr., 52, of Pineville, KY passed away Saturday May 2, 2020 at his residence. He was born March 20, 1968, in Pineville, KY to Mary (Mays) Washington and Ricky Lee Washington Sr.
Wee Wee, as he was affectionately known to family and friends, was a dedicated employee of McDonalds and his favorite pastime was fishing. He was quiet with a caring heart, kind to everyone, and always willing to help anyone in need. He loved his family and was a devoted dad to his one son, Braxton.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Lamont “Puff” Washington of Pineville, KY.
Left to cherish his memory, he is survived by one son, Braxton Washington of Pineville, KY; 3 brothers Darrell Washington and Donavon Washington, both of Pineville, KY and Tyrone (Amanda) Henson Washington of Lexington, KY; 2 sisters, Tanessa Patterson of Big Stone Gap, Virginia and Tracy Henson Washington of Lexington, KY; special niece Stacey Washington of Greenwood, IN and two special nephews, Richard Washington and Andrew Washington, both of Columbus, IN; best friend Jerry Patterson of Pineville, KY; and a host of cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday May 6, 2020 at 1:00pm at Tanyard Cemetery in Barboursville, KY with Evangelist Mike Ferguson officiating.
You are welcome to view the obituary at www.arnettsteele.com
Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville KY is entrusted with the arrangements for the family.
