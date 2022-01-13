Main Street Pineville and its Executive Director Jacob Roan were featured in the December 2021 edition of The Kentucky Retailer. The cover story details the revitalization efforts downtown from 2013 through today and the impact successful downtown retailers can have on a small community.
Pineville is hailed as a model of success for Eastern Kentucky downtowns in the story, which was written by Steve McClain of the Kentucky Retail Federation.
“With the collapse of the coal industry in the early 2000s, employment was hit hard and we are still seeing repercussions from that,” Roan said in the article. “There was a trickle-down effect to local merchants and small businesses across town that slowly all closed and buildings sat vacant. When I started in 2013, 80 percent of downtown sat vacant and a majority of buildings were dilapidated or in dire need of updates.”
The road to recovery started in 2014 when Scott Madon, then the chairman of the Main Street board, was elected mayor. He and Roan met with Kitty Dougoud and the Kentucky Main Street program and came up with a new plan to bring businesses back to downtown Pineville.
Through incentive packages and cooperation with the Small Business Development Center, new restaurants and retailers have opened in town and the Main Street Pineville then took over the Bell Theater and transformed it into a into a live music and event venue.
“That is driving people here. We have attracted people from 34 states to events and we have only been booking shows for three years,” Roan said. “We’ve had people drive here from Tulsa, Okla., spend one night and go back just to go to a concert.”
Those events, improved dining options and high hopes of more improvements being fueled by the planned opening of the Boone’s Ridge Wildlife Center have visitors and residents considering Pineville as a place to live.
“There are locals who planned to retire to Lexington or Florida, but are talking about staying here because there is a nightlife,” Roan said. “That was one of the complaints people had; they couldn’t get a steak and a beer. We are seeing people coming back more frequently because there are things happening here and they want to be part of it.”
Roan also speaks about regularly scheduled kids events being held downtown, making a hub of activity for everyone and the growing sense of cooperation between the downtown merchants and restaurant owners.
“That’s part of the environment we want to create. That’s part of what Main Street is about and the value and creates that small town feel,” he said in the article.
Meanwhile, the city has accessed grants and other funds for improvements like a $6.5 million water and sewer upgrade that is allowing the city to develop a different streetscape including café tables around the courthouse square, free public wi-fi, a street soundsystem with speakers on light posts and burying overhead utility lines.
Roan sees the partnership between the Retail Federation and main streets as only furthering the opportunities for downtowns.
“Small business owners don’t feel like they have voice standing on their own in Frankfort. Main Street directors know these business owners personally and they trust them. The Kentucky Retail Federation has the voice to bring their concerns to the table in Frankfort,” Roan said. “That partnership is going to strengthen the voice for business owners and strengthen KRF’s relationship with small businesses across Kentucky.”
