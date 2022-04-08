Y’all my favorite meal of the year is Easter. It’s full of the freshness of spring and vibrant colors. Not only is the meal full of life, but the day that is being celebrated is to honor the new life we get to have as Christians because of Jesus. It’s a day of peace and joy.
This week’s recipe is the perfect side dish for Easter Sunday. It will add beauty to you table and tastes wonderful. Everyone will love it.
Roasted Maple Carrots
Ingredients: 2 teaspoons garlic, 2 pounds of carrots (rainbow carrots if you can find them), 2 tablespoons of maple syrup, 1 tablespoon of grainy mustard. 1 tablespoon of soy sauce, salt, pepper and olive oil.
Instructions: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Peel and chop the carrots at angle into 2-inch pieces. Place carrots into a baking dish.
Mix all other ingredients in a liquid measuring cup. Pour sauce over the carrots. Toss to ensure all carrots are covered with flavor.
Bake for 35 to 50 minutes. If you like them crunchier take them out sooner. Remove from oven and add to a serving tray. Top with chopped pistachios, feta cheese and pomegranate seeds. Enjoy!
