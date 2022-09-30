I know I have often mentioned that fall is my favorite food season because it is officially soup season. While that stands true, fall is also a great time for amazing salads. This week I made a warm salad that was easy, healthy, and tasty. It’s a great way to start the week with a nutritious meal because it takes no time to throw together on a busy Monday night.
Roasted Veggie Salad
Ingredients: You can use any veggies you want for the roasting element, but I chose 1 head of broccoli, 1 head of cauliflower and 1 can of garbanzo beans. Other ingredients include 2 cups of kale, 10 Tyson all natural gluten free chicken nuggets, 1 package of parmesan crisps, 2 tablespoons of real maple syrup, 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard, ½ cup of olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic powder, crazy jane’s seasoning, and paprika.
Instructions: Begin by preheating your oven to 400 degrees. Place the broccoli, cauliflower, and garbanzo beans on a large baking sheet. Season with olive oil, salt, pepper, paprika, garlic powder and crazy jane’s seasoning. Roast for 20 minutes.
Place chicken on baking sheet and bake simultaneously with veggies.
While the roasted veggies are cooking, make the dressing by mixing the olive oil, maple syrup and Dijon mustard until combined. Place the kale in a large salad bowl. Tear kale by hand into small pieces. Drizzle half the dressing over the kale and mix until each leaf is evenly coated.
Remove roasted veggies from oven, place garbanzo beans in salad bowl with kale. Chop chicken, cauliflower, and broccoli into small bite sized pieces. Add to the salad bowl along with parmesan crisps. Drizzle remaining dressing on salad and mix until everything is combined and evenly coated. Enjoy!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.