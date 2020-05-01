Robert B. Culton, 81, native of Pineville, KY and present resident of Kingston, TN died unexpectedly Monday, April 20, 2020 at his home. He was a US Army Veteran and retired employee of Martin Marietta in Oak Ridge, TN.
He was preceded in death by his parents, A.B. and June Culton, his wife Gail Culton, and brother, Carl Culton. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Kay Whitson Culton, sons; Brad (Amy) Culton, Keith Townsend, Bradley (Susan) Townsend, daughters; Molly (Wade) Bingham and Angela Townsend; grandchildren: Asher and Anna Culton, Kristin (Daniel) McCollum, Jacob (Brittany) Townsend, Brianna and Briley Bingham and Nick Smith; great-grandchildren; Easton and Barrett; brother: Dusty (Barb) Culton.
Bob, affectionately known as “Flub” by family and friends enjoyed working in his garden, fishing and spending time with his family and grandchildren. He is remembered by all as a caring man and a patient teacher and coach.
Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions, there will be a private viewing at Kyker’s Funeral Home in Kingston, TN at 9:30 am, Saturday, April 25, followed by a graveside service at 11:00 am at Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood, TN.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a choice of the Remote Area Medical Volunteer Corps (RAM Foundation) or the Roane County Animal Shelter.
