Long-time Bell County Judge Robert V. Costanzo announced Tuesday that he is retiring as Circuit Court Judge this summer.
“Since 2000, it has been my distinct privilege to serve in both District and Circuit Courts. The hands of time have moved much more swiftly than I could have ever anticipated. I suddenly realized that I have more years behind me than I do in front of me,” Costanzo told WRIL.
“After several months of tough consideration, sleepless nights, and many conversations with my family, I’ve made the decision to retire. It’s been a great honor to serve the people of Bell County for more than two decades. Thank you to each of you for making it so special.”
Costanzo said he plans for his last day as judge to be August 3rd of this year.
Governor Andy Beshear will appoint a successor from a list of three names that will be provided by the Kentucky Judicial Nominating Commission. That appointee must stand for election in either November or next May for the remainder of the unexpired term (the statute states the next election if it is more than three months away, and if it is more than three months away the election following the next).
Qualifications for Circuit Judge include: being a citizen of the United States, a resident of both the Commonwealth and of the district from which he is elected for at least the last two years, licensed to practice law in the courts of the Commonwealth, and a licensed attorney for at least eight years.
