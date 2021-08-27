Janet said, “Apologize to your sister for hitting her.”
“Aw Mom, it was her fault. She was buggin me.”
“Don’t try to get out of it. Tell her you’re sorry.”
Billy crossed his fingers and said sweetly, “I’m sorry sis.”
“All of it!” said Mom. “I was in the wrong when I hit you and I won’t do it again.” By the time he choked all this out, the sweetness was gone, but sis said, “OK, I forgive you.”
Billy escaped to his room and sis said, “He’s not sorry. You just made him say that.”
Mom said, “I know, but I hope it was a learning experience for him. Boys, and often grown men, don’t like to admit wrong. He thought he was going to get off with empty, ‘I’m sorry’ words.”
Janet’s husband, Robert came in from feeding his dogs. He used the good Kitchen Aid mixing bowl again. She caught him and said, “Again! That’s my mixing bowl. Have you been feeding the dogs with it again?”
“Well, I know what you’re thinking, but it was on the counter with table scraps in it, so I thought the dogs would clean them up. Look, they’ve licked the bowl cleaner than we could wash it. I’m sorry but…”
Janet interrupted him, “No buts! You apologized last week and the time before.”
Robert said, I told you I was sorry last week. Why do you keep bringing it up? I said I was sorry. I apologized. What more do you want? Get over it.”
Janet answered simply, “Stop doing it and change.”
Robert said, “Change? You’re the one who needs to change. It’s nag, nag, nag all the time. No wonder I’m so angry and irritable all the time. You never give a man any peace and quiet. I’ll be honest with you…”
Janet interrupted again, “Honest with me? You mean you’ve been lying all this time? You mean you haven’t been honest with me before now?”
Robert threw his hands in the air, rolled his eyes and said, “What’s a man supposed to do? Get down on his knees and beg for forgiveness again and again? You’re the one who needs to have more forgiveness in your heart.”
Janet said, “What am I going to do with you? You say you’re sorry because you can’t say you were wrong, and you’re teaching your son to do the same. You better go wash that bowl cleaner than the dogs could lick it or you will be in big trouble.”
“Yes maam,” murmured Robert, as he took her in his arms and kissed her.
