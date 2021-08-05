Bell County Tourism Jon Grace shares that there is quite a bit going on this weekend.
“We’re gonna be bustling with activity this weekend in Bell County with not one, not two, but three major events! If you like classic cars, cycling, or live music...we got something for you,” he posted on the Tourism Facebook page.
If you’re a classic car enthusiast, there’s the Classic Car Poker Run to benefit the Upper Cumberland Community Foundation. We’ll have some great prizes for best hand, second place hand, worst hand, and more! Registration will be at Middlesboro Mall parking lot (near Pizza Hut) from 9-10 AM on Saturday.
Saturday will also be the day of the Rock The Crater Ride bicycle ride in Middlesboro. The event will feature rides for all skill levels and will take you through some of the most scenic routes in Bell County. All rides leave at 8 AM from East Cumberland Baptist Church across from Big Lots in Middlesboro.
Lastly, we have TWO amazing shows at The Laurel Cove Amphitheater. On Friday evening it’s a bluegrass inferno with Town Mountain, Wolfpen Branch and Cole Chaney, then on Saturday we have the solid country gold sounds of Arlo McKinley w/ Jeremy Pinnell. Both shows start at 7 PM and have tickets as low as $15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.