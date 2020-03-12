The RoHo Fishing Club will be holding their 50th consecutive Fishing Tournament on May 2nd and 3rd at the Beach Island Marina on Norris Lake.
To celebrate the club is holding a raffle on Sunday, May 3rd at 2 p.m. with the grand prize being a chance to win $50,000. The grand prize drawng is sponsored by Home Federal Bank and Antique & Modern Jewelry.
Tickets for the raffle are $5 each and are available at the following locations: Beach Island Marina, East End Pawn Shop, First State Bank, Hillcrest Lanes, Imperial Bait & Tackle, Jim Brown Supply, Kenneth Wilson Auto, Rusty Peace (LMU Communications), Long’s Pic-Pac, Lost Creek Camp Ground, Pappy’s, Raymond Caylor Heating & Air, Liberty Arms, Southern Outdoor, Tri-state Outfitters, Tuttle’s Grocery and Home Federal Bank.
For $150 (30 tickets) you can support a child for the RoHo annual Christmas Shopping Spree. This allows a child to shop for $110 in clothes and $40 in toys. With this sponsorship you are registered for door prizes, fishing and crash prizes if you are the winner in your catch category. You do not have to be present to win.
Schools who participate in the Shopping Spree include Pineville, Middlesboro, Bell Central, Lone Jack, Frakes, Page, Right Fork and Yellow Creek in Bell County; along with Elydale, Ellen Myers, Springdale, Midway, Rose Hill, Forge Ridge, TNT, Sharps Chapel, Clairfield, Elk Knobb, Maynardville, Fonde, Red Bird, Powell Valley, SMMS, Paulette, Big Ridge, Luttrell and Harlan.
