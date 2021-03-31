The Middlesboro Roho Club’s annual fishing tournament is scheduled for Saturday, May 1st at Beach Island Marina on Norris Lake. The tournament runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This year’s tournament is being held in memory of Jack Chadwell Sr. and Calvin Capps Jr.
It’s the club’s 51st year holding the fishing tournament and will be held on Saturday only. It’s the primary fundraiser for the RoHo’s annual Walmart Christmas shopping spree for needy children.
Last December 357 children were given $150 each to spend — $110 on clothing and $40 on toys. In addition each child is given a new pair of shoes donated by a generous local business.
The bulk of the Roho budget comes from $5 ticket sales. The tickets provide entrance into the fishing tournament and are also drawn for door prizes including a chance to a $50,000 grand prize sponsored by Home Federal Bank and Antique & Modern Jewelry. Some of the other top prizes include a recliner from England’s, a prize package from Bass Pro Shop and several cash prizes.
You can also choose to support a child by donating $150 and receive 30 tickets.
Tickets can be purchases at all of the participating schools as well as the follow locations:
Beach Island Resort & Marina, East End Pawn Shop, Eddie Beeler, First State Bank, Long’s Pic Pac, Hickory Star Marina, Jim Brown Supply, Straight Creek Boat Dock The Little Bait Shack, Shylock’s Pawn Shop in Tazewell, Hair Etc., Southern Outdoors in Tazewell, Tex Turner Arena-Rusty Peace, Home Federal Bank in Middlesboro and Harrogate, No Wake Market & Grill, Pappy’s, Junsin Mayes State Farm, Imperial Bait & Tackle, Tuttle’s Grocery, Pathfinders, Lakeview Marina and from any RoHo member.
The children are chosen for the shopping spree by the faculty as 28 schools in five counties from the Tri-State Area. Those schools include: Bell Central, Clairfield, Middlesboro Preschool, Middlesboro Elementary, Middlesboro Middle School, Ellen Myers, Elydale Elementary, Fonde, Forge Ridge, Lond Jack, Maynardville, Midway, Pineville Elementary, Frakes, Sharp’s Chapel, Springdale, Rose Hill, Elk Knob, Red Bird, Page, Paulette, Big Ridge, Luttrell, Right Fork, T-N-T, Powell Valley Elementary, Soldier’s Memorial Middle School and Yellow Creek.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.