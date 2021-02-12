Ronald Gene “Ronnie” Cox, 71, of Middlesboro, passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021 at Tennova Health Care in Knoxville. He was born in Possum Hollow, KY on March 15, 1949 a son of the late Robert and Lillie Cox. He had been a coal miner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Faye Warren Cox; sister, Kelsey Brummett and brothers, Ray Cox and William Cox.
He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Beth and Gerald Fisher, Julie and Mario Ruiz, Chasity and Jamie Good and Krystal and Adam Gulley; grandchildren, Brooke Adams, Yassin Nabet, Yousif Nabat, Shayla Ruiz, Cruz Ruiz, Isolina Good, Chandlier Cox, Anderson Good, Isaac Good, Olivia Gulley and Ted Gulley; great-granddaughter, Madlyn Adkins; sister and brothers, Verda Cox, Gilis Cox, Condie Cox, Joe Cox and Richard Cox and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Due to Covid-19, Funeral Services will be private with Rev. Eric Jordan and Rev. Jeff Hatfield. Burial will be in Pinelawn Memorial Gardens with sons-in-law and grandsons serving as pallbearers.
In Lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to assist with funeral expenses.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 7 until 9:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, which is honored to serve the Cox Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.
