Ronald Wilder, 83 of Pineville, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021 at his home. He was born in Pineville on January 16, 1938, a son of the late Edward and Edna McKinney Wilder. He was a member and Deacon of Pump Springs Baptist Church in Harrogate. Ronald was Honorably Discharged from the United States Army after serving his country for eight years. He had worked at the A & P Tea Company for many years and in many different positions including Deli Manager.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Brooks Wilder and son-in-law, Jason Thomas.
Ronald is survived by his children, Scott Wilder and wife, Melissa, and Kristy Wilder Thomas; grandsons, Cannon Wilder and Alex Thomas; sister, Wanda Wilder; special cousin, Randy Wilder and a host of other family and many friends.
Memorial Services were on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home. Private Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery in Tazewell, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to a Go Fund Me account to provide educational funds for his grandsons.
Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville is honored to serve the Wilder Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.