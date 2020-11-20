There’s a new garage open on Highway 66 in Arjay. Mike Lawson recently purchased, painted and fixed up the Route 66 Service Shop.
It’s located on the left just over six miles from the bridge and just before you get to Gambrel’s Grocery.
Lawson said he can do any type of mechanical or electrical work on just about any vehicle.
“I’ve been doing this since I was 16-years-old and I’ve been making a living at it for at least 30 years,” he said.
He was operating a garage in Barbourville with his son, but decided to shut it down when business was slowed during spring COVID shutdown.
“This place came up for sale so I decided I would buy it and try to open a shop here,” Lawson said.
“Everybody tells me there’s not a whole lot of good garages around here, especially with the experience I’ve got.”
Lawson has kept up to date with all of the vehicle computers and has just as much experience with the electrical aspects as he does with the mechanical.
“Basically, I’ve always been the guy people come two when nobody else can figure out what’s going on,” he said.
He has factory equivalent scanners to diagnose and work on all modern cars and program the computers for domestic cars.
“I do work on all domestic, European and Asian cars,” he said.
Lawson said when he first started with the property it was a “mess.”
“You couldn’t even see there was a building here because it was covered with weeds and everything else,” he said. “I spent two or three months with friends and family helping me paint it and get it ready.”
The shop is open from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can call 606-654-2724 or visit the Facebook page Route 66 Service Shop to schedule an appointment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.