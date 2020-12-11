Roxanne Sue Mills Johnson, 53, of Pineville, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at her home in Pineville. She was born in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin on October 17, 1967, a daughter of the late William Carlisle and Karen Louise Hutson Mills. Roxanne had worked in the deli department of Long’s PicPac.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Beth Mills Cooter.
Roxanne is survived by her daughters, Kristen Johnson and Jessica Johnson; her son, Jeremiah Johnson and his wife, Melissa; her grandchildren, Kiara Cloud, Makaya Patterson, Abagail Johnson, Brynlee Dean, Maverick Johnson, Aubree Collett, Braylon Cloud, and Jacob Hoskins; her siblings, Debbie Harp and her husband, Larry, Billy Mills and his wife, Dinky, Dale Mills, and Jim Mills and his wife, Pam; friend and father of her children, Gregory Dean Johnson; mother & father-in-law, John Wayne and Dorothy Johnson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Luke Johnson and his wife, Lisa, Tammy Middaugh and her husband, Dale, Angie Johnson, Shawn Daniels and her husband Johnny, and Charlie Johnson and his wife, Michelle; special nephew, Matthew Carlisle Cooter; special friend, Kay Emery; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Due to Covid 19 Restrictions all services are private. Rev. Danny Hall and Rev. Dale Middaugh presided with music by Dale Middaugh. Burial followed at the Mills Cemetery in Tinsley. Pallbearers were Justin Reed, Dustin Johnson, Zack Mills, Jacob Harp, Ned Smiddy, and Jeremiah Johnson. Honorary pallbearer will be John W. Johnson.
In lieu of flowers and graveside gifts our mother’s wishes were to be kept simple and donations made to help with funeral costs. Donations can be made directly to Arnett & Steele Funeral Home.
The Arnett & Steele Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Pineville, is honored to serve the Johnson Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.
