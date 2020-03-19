Roxie Ann Brock, 57, of Pineville, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Pineville Community Health Care. She was born in Middlesboro, KY on March 1, 1962, a daughter of the late Elmer and Carrie Phillips. She was a member of Stoney Fork United Methodist Church and had retired from CRS in Barbourville, KY. Roxie had owned and operated Redbird Security for many years.
She is survived by her husband of three years, Jim Brock, Jr.; sons, Tony E. and wife, Gail Brock and Michael L. and wife, Denise Brock; she helped raise two children, Billie and Jesse Swindall; grandchildren, Holly Grace Brock, Jacob Brock and Kylie Collett and a host of family and friends. Services were at 1:00 PM Saturday, March 14 at the Stoney Fork United Methodist Church with Rev. Robert Gross. Music was by the Church Family. Burial followed in the Mudlick Cemetery, Beverly with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
The family received friends on Friday after 6:00 PM until the funeral hour on Saturday at the Stoney Fork United Methodist Church. Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center is honored to serve the Brock Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.
