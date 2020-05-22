Roy Terry, 73, of Barbourville, passed away on Saturday, May 16,2020 at Barbourville ARH. He was born in Vest, KY on March 3, 1947 a son of the late Shelby and Helen Sawyer Terry. He had worked in a Mobile Home Manufacturing facility.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Randall, Bufford and Edgell.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Judy Maynard Terry; sons, Anthony and Mark; grandchildren, Kris, Kyle, Kira and Kody; sisters, Maudie, Jean, Ruby (Twin) and Joann; brothers, Elmer, Shelby, Jr. and Glenn and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Private services were held at Arnett & Steele Funeral Home, Pineville.
Private services were held at Arnett & Steele Funeral Home, Pineville.
