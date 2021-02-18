Ruby Blevins Taylor, 76, of Pineville, passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at her home. She was born in Dorton Branch on July 9, 1944 the daughter of the late John Henry and Mary Evelyn Baker Blevins. Ruby had been a nursing aide in a nursing home.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Taylor.
Survivors include her children, Vernon and Katie Taylor, LeAnn and Charlie Griffin, Jeff Taylor and Michael Bolton; grandchildren, Mary Kaitlyn, Angel Danielle, Bethany LeAnn, Michael Noah, Taylor Mykenzie and Morgan Faith; special cousin, Betty Smith and a host of other relatives and friends.
Due to the Covid-19 Virus, funeral services will be private. Burial will be in the Golden Cemetery at Ingram with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
The Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville is honored to serve the Taylor Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.
