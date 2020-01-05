Ruby Jean Messer Dozier, 79, of Pineville, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Tri-State Health and Rehab Center, Harrogate, TN. She was born in Stinking Creek, KY on October 30, 1940 a daughter of the late Robert and Mossie Broughton Messer. Ruby was a member of Green Camp Pentecostal Church and had been a bus driver for Senior Citizens.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, H.B. Dozier; children, infant, Jerry Lee Dozier, Susan K. Dozier-Blair; grandson, Brian Wagner; sisters, Lola Feltner, Hester Smith and Dorothy Smith.
Survivors include her children and their spouses, Julie and Gary Wagner, Hubert and Mildred Dozier; grandchildren, Chris Wagner, Travis Smith, Brittany Couch, Justin Dozier, Heather Saylor and Bradley Dozier; great-grandchildren, Callie Wagner, Andrew Smith, Brylee Couch, Kaidyn Saylor, Easton Saylor and Eli Saylor; brother, Pearl Gray and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Graveside Services will be on Wednesday morning at 11:00 AM at Big Jim Cemetery in Arjay with Rev. Gary Wagner and Rev. Michael Saylor. Pallbearers will be Travis Smith, Brandon Couch, Andrew Smith, Bradley Dozier, Justin Dozier, Michael Saylor, Pearl Gray, Chris Wagner, Greg Feltner and Easton Saylor.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, which is honored to serve the Dozier Family.
