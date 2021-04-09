Kentucky currently ranks sixth in the nation for food insecurity, and in the Appalachian region of Kentucky more than 20 percent of the population regularly experiences hunger. Keeping our rural grocery stores operating is essential for addressing food security. With an average net profit of just 2.2 percent, grocery stores like mine are in the top 12 least profitable industries in the United States. Tight margins are one of the reasons why many rural places have seen full service stores struggle to keep their doors open, especially in face of declining populations, online shopping, and more. As store managers, we have to be careful about each dollar spent.
That’s why Long’s Pic Pac here in Bell County, Kentucky, opposes the recently proposed increase in electricity rates by Kentucky Utilities and Louisville Gas & Electric, which would be the company’s third hike in four years, if it’s approved by the Kentucky Public Service Commission at the hearing coming up in April 2021. Our opposition stems from many of the economic challenges faced daily by independent grocers across the nation like us. We have experienced irregular profit and loss statements for the last decade. During that time, we have witnessed closure of many regional grocers because they could not survive overhead costs.
At Long’s Pic Pac, we have made our share of efforts to be more energy efficient. These efforts include changes to LED lighting and adding more economic refrigerated cases throughout the store. We have worked with the Mountain Association to explore adding solar panels. However, KU’s current and proposed rate structures make it almost impossible for groceries like us to benefit from solar the way smaller commercial and residential KU customers historically have been able to. And now, KU is trying to take that opportunity away from us too. Our efficiency upgrades are saving us almost 300,000 kWh – over $22,000 – per year and still our utility bill remains one of our largest operating expenses. If KU gets what they are asking for, our electric bills will go up over $5,000 a year.
el jobs. These jobs offered first-time employment to many of our area’s young adults, as well as long-standing careers to those who have chosen to stay with us. Our heritage and values are displayed through our frequent and reliable practices of giving back to local schools and charities. As a result, we are central to our community. If these rate hikes are approved, they will place a burden on our store that we most likely cannot endure. The line between profit and loss is so fragile for independent business in Kentucky currently. The increased rates could ultimately jeopardize employee hours, benefits, and even raise prices of goods in our store.
In addition, the added financial burden of increased electric rates could affect business collective abilities to support our communities. In consideration of all the above facts, we ask that when the Public Service Commission considers these proposals during the hearing from April 26 to April 30, they consider the economic wellbeing of our region. We ask that all members of the general public also stand up to make their voices heard.
To file public comments in this rate case, include the case number (2020-00349 KU or 2020-00350 LG&E) within the subject line of your email to the Public Information Officer at psc.info@ky.gov and provide your full name and place of residence in the body of the e-mail; or send via mail to Public Service Commission, 211 Sower Boulevard, Post Office Box 615, Frankfort, KY 40602.
Michael Long owns Long’s Pic Pac, a full service grocery store serving the Bell County, Kentucky, area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.