Ruthie Dell Jones of Beavercreek, OH passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek, OH. She was born on May 15, 1935 and was a daughter of the late Selby and Roxie Wilder Wilson. She was a loving mother and homemaker and a strong woman of faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was a sweet spirit, kind always, with a big smile and a sparkle in her eyes. She had a big heart and loved people, especially her family and had a fun sense of humor. She was a great cook, loved music and enjoyed singing and playing her guitar. “Her children rise up and call her blessed” (Proverbs 31:28).

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Jones; daughters, Donna Jones Helwagen and Vicki Ann Jones; brothers, Floyd Wilson, Colson Wilson, Sap Wilson and Barnett Wilson; and sisters Hazel Woods, Ada Denise and Joyce Knuckles.

Survivors include her son, Jim Jones, daughter, Norma Burton, son-in-law, Mark Burton and grandchildren, Matthew Burton and Kristen Camodeca.

Contributions in honor of Ruthie are suggested to the Greene County Council on Aging at https://greene-county-council-on-aging.square.site/

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, a private funeral service were held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home in Pineville, Kentucky with Rev. Johnny Knuckles. Pallbearers were family and friends. The Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville is honored to be serving the Jones family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guestbook at www.arnettsteele.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Ruthie Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you