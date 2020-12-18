Ruthie Dell Jones of Beavercreek, OH passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek, OH. She was born on May 15, 1935 and was a daughter of the late Selby and Roxie Wilder Wilson. She was a loving mother and homemaker and a strong woman of faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was a sweet spirit, kind always, with a big smile and a sparkle in her eyes. She had a big heart and loved people, especially her family and had a fun sense of humor. She was a great cook, loved music and enjoyed singing and playing her guitar. “Her children rise up and call her blessed” (Proverbs 31:28).
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Jones; daughters, Donna Jones Helwagen and Vicki Ann Jones; brothers, Floyd Wilson, Colson Wilson, Sap Wilson and Barnett Wilson; and sisters Hazel Woods, Ada Denise and Joyce Knuckles.
Survivors include her son, Jim Jones, daughter, Norma Burton, son-in-law, Mark Burton and grandchildren, Matthew Burton and Kristen Camodeca.
Contributions in honor of Ruthie are suggested to the Greene County Council on Aging at https://greene-county-council-on-aging.square.site/
Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, a private funeral service were held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home in Pineville, Kentucky with Rev. Johnny Knuckles. Pallbearers were family and friends. The Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville is honored to be serving the Jones family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guestbook at www.arnettsteele.com.
