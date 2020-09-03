Sadie Hurst Robbins, 94 of Pineville went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She was born in Page Cut Off on April 15, 1926, the daughter of the late James Henry and Myrtle Wright Hurst. Sadie was a graduate of Bell County High School in 1943 and Union College in 1955. She was a member of the Laurel Hill Pentecostal Church, the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association, and the National Education Association. Sadie had been a teacher for the Bell County School Systems from 1944-1979.
In addition to her parents, Sadie was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin J. Robbins; her son, Marvin Keith Robbins; her daughter, Deborah Harding; her sister, Mae Davis; her brothers, Clifford Hurst, Lester Hurst and Dr. George Samuel Hurst; and her son-in-law, Donald Napier.
Survivors include her granddaughter, Kindell Maxson and husband, Nate; step-grandchildren, Megan Napier, Donovan Napier and Brittany Napier; special friend and care-giver, Marcella Wilson and Emanuel Brock and a host of relatives and friends.
Services were at 11:00 AM Sunday at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Cornelius. Music was by Angie Saylor. Burial followed at the Hurst Cemetery at Page Cut Off. Pallbearers were family and friends.
The family received friends on Saturday from 6 until 9 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, which was honored to serve the Robbins family.
