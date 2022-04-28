Middlesboro High School would like to welcome Mrs. Sally Adams as the new Lady Jackets Basketball Coach. Coach Adams played at the collegiate level at the University of Pikeville, and she has also coached the MMS Girls’ Basketball Team.
In addition to her coaching and playing experience, Coach Adams is the 11th grade English and Senior Seminar teacher at MHS. She is excited to build a basketball community for girls who are exceptional student-athletes and Middlesboro proud. Go Jackets!
