So I’m checking in with you to ask, are you sticking with your goals of having more well balanced meals? I know I have, and I have to say, it feels so much better.

Last week I tried a new salmon recipe, and it is too good not to share. If you love Japanese food, but want a healthier twist—this recipe is for you.

Salmon Bites

Ingredients: Two fillets of fresh salmon, two tablespoons olive oil, ¼ cup of honey, ¼ cup soy sauce, 1 teaspoon siracha sauce, ½ cup panko breadcrumbs, salt, pepper, and garlic powder to taste.

Instructions: Preheat oven to 425. Remove the skin from the salmon. Cut the salmon into 2-inch cubes. Create the marinade by mixing olive oil, honey, soy sauce, siracha, salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Place salmon in marinade and allow it to sit for 20-30 minutes.

Pour panko breadcrumbs over the salmon, making sure to coat evenly. Place parchment paper on a baking sheet and evenly place salmon bites on the pan. Bake for 10-12 minutes until golden brown. Remove from oven and serve with jasmine rice and broccoli, or whatever sides you prefer. Enjoy!

