So I’m checking in with you to ask, are you sticking with your goals of having more well balanced meals? I know I have, and I have to say, it feels so much better.
Last week I tried a new salmon recipe, and it is too good not to share. If you love Japanese food, but want a healthier twist—this recipe is for you.
Salmon Bites
Ingredients: Two fillets of fresh salmon, two tablespoons olive oil, ¼ cup of honey, ¼ cup soy sauce, 1 teaspoon siracha sauce, ½ cup panko breadcrumbs, salt, pepper, and garlic powder to taste.
Instructions: Preheat oven to 425. Remove the skin from the salmon. Cut the salmon into 2-inch cubes. Create the marinade by mixing olive oil, honey, soy sauce, siracha, salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Place salmon in marinade and allow it to sit for 20-30 minutes.
Pour panko breadcrumbs over the salmon, making sure to coat evenly. Place parchment paper on a baking sheet and evenly place salmon bites on the pan. Bake for 10-12 minutes until golden brown. Remove from oven and serve with jasmine rice and broccoli, or whatever sides you prefer. Enjoy!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.