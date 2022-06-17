Caroline Sams

Caroline Sams is the 7-year-old USTA Gymnastics-SN Kentucky State Champion in Power Tumbling ...she competed for this title in Louisville , Ky and will travel to Florida June 16 to compete at the national level...she is the daughter of Dustin and Chanda Sams of Pineville...Caroline is a member of Pine Mtn Tumblers and Gail Frederick’s Gymnastics, where she spends lots of time training for her competitions...she would like to thank them for always pushing her to be her best!   Good Luck Caroline!!!

