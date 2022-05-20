Coming from Lexington on I-75, Robert passed a car with a bumper sticker describing the result of “The Rapture”. Timmy, the son, said, “What does that mean? There’s still a driver.”
Robert said, “It’s a Bible story where some people will float away up into Heaven before God destroys the people who couldn’t fly.”
Janet said, “Stop that, don’t mock the beliefs of other people!”
He said, “I’m just telling it like they say it. I don’t know where ‘up’ is or ‘Heaven’ is, but I hope they fly soon. If we get rid of all those self-righteous saved people it would be a better world.”
“Robert, stop that! Who are you, Mr. Perfect? Who are you to judge the beliefs of others? You’re the hypocrite! You hardly go to church yourself, but make Timmy go. Go look in the mirror first, before you run to judgement.”
“I just did – handsome guy, handsome guy.”
“Robert, that’s not what I meant, and you know it. You’re the one who used my good mixing bowl to feed the dogs and you lied about it.”
“Get over it lady. I said I was sorry.”
“Sorry! You told Timmy to lie about it also. You’re a great role model for your son.”
“That’s why I send him to church on Sunday, so he can learn the Ten Commandments and good things like that. We don’t want him to go to Hell for being bad. Geez, it was only some dog food.”
Timmy said, “You don’t have to SEND me to church anymore. I like going. There are some cute girls in the class.”
Janet said, “You too! Now I have to live with two self-centered, sanctimonious, egotists. Whatever happened to love, caring, sharing, forgiveness?”
Robert said, “Those are women’s romantic ideas. I’ll have you know that I am top management religious CEO. I only go Christmas, Easter, Only. It keeps me from being too holy and self-righteous. Those are real dress up, glad rags, times. I can wear my three piece, pin stripe banker’s suit with my Rotary pin and gold cross without feeling out of place and super holy.”
Janet said, “The word is ‘sanctimonious’. Put it in your vocabulary. It’s connected with proud as a peacock in your satin suit. You’re insufferable as well!”
“Insufferable? Where did you get that big word? You need to be more understanding. Here’s how I see it. I can’t be sanctimonious or a hypocrite because church doesn’t matter. I don’t believe anything except that the world’s a jungle and only the strongest survive.”
