Sandra Kay Goodin, 55, of Knoxville, formerly of Bell County, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Park West Medical Center, Knoxville. She was born in Pineville on December 19, 1966 a daughter of Shirley Goodin and the late Wanda Welch Goodin. She had been an Ophthalmology Scribe.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by nephew, Chance Hensley; maternal grandparents, Jay and Bertha Welch and paternal grandparents, John and Alma Goodin.
She is survived by her father, Shirley Goodin; brother, Gregory Goodin; sister, Angie Goodin; nieces and their husbands, Lauren and Ryan Ashcraft and Ashley and Heath Hollandsworth; great-nieces, Avery Ashcraft, Willa Hollandsworth and Lucy Hollandsworth; great-nephew, Caden Ashcraft and Colton Ashcraft; special cousin, Reece Foley; best friend, Lisa Armes and many friends too many to name.
Services will be at 1:00 PM on Monday, February 7th, at Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. Charles Welch. Burial will be in the Goodin Cemetery, Fourmile, KY. Pallbearers will be Chris Foley, Jason Foley, Michael Foley, Ryan Ashcraft, Jason Wilder, Nash Wilder and Ryan Evans. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Lorantz, Sam Winnegrad, Will Pitt, Dr. Stephen Perkiins, Cancun Restaurant, Victor Huexo Vincentes Diaz, Ricky Diaz and Oscar Deluna.
Due to Covid-19, the family requests that guests should wear a mask or facial covering while in attendance. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, which is honored to serve the Goodin Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.
