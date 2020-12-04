Santa Clause is coming to town but this year it will be a first of its kind in a first of its kind virtual experience.
Middlesboro Main Street will be hosting Santa visits virtually on December 12 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
“We have received notification from the Jolly man himself that he has reserved visits with children from his location at the North Pole,” Middlesboro Main Street posted on their Facebook page.
Scheduling your visits now is encouraged as the time slots will be filling up quickly.
To schedule your virtual visit with Santa, you can email MiddlesboroSanta@gmail.com.
You will need an active high speed internet connection and Zoom installed on the computer you intend to use for the virtual visit.
Visits with Santa will be limited to five minutes.
