Sarah Katherine (nee Wilson) Rigdon of Morrow, OH. Went home to be with the Lord on November 9, 2020 at the age of 91. Born on January 14, 1929 in Pineville, KY.
Beloved wife of the late Omar Forest Rigdon. Loving mother of Omer “Sonny” (Lora Jean) Rigdon, Ronnie Rigdon, Deborah (Clarence) Groves, Gary Rigdon and the late David Rigdon. Devoted mother-in-law of Tina Adams and Lisa Elfers. Caring grandmother of Jeffery “Sonny” Rigdon, Tommy Rigdon, Amy Campbell, Dale Rigdon, Ronnie Joseph Rigdon, Chris Rigdon, Jimmy Rigdon, Danny Rigdon, Jennifer Hughes, Clarence “Buddy” Groves, Adam Rigdon and William Rigdon. Proud great-grandmother of Abigail, Madeline, Kayla, Hayden, Nick, Jimmy Jr., Chase, Darrien, Kelsey, Colton, Dacoda, Katherine, Sierra, Garrett, Samantha and Sophia. Loving great-great-grandmother of Lincoln Rigdon Hayden and Knox Hayden. Dear sister of Matthew Wilson, Ruthie Hunter, Lilly Coy, Mickey Wilson and the late Gideon Wilson, RD Wilson, Mossie Doan, Nancy Elliott, Sam Wilson, Vernon Wilson and Pearlie Price. Cherished daughter of the late Garrett and Rachel (nee Miracle) Wilson. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and many dear friends.
Sarah was a member of Brownies Creek Primitive Baptist Church. Friends will be received on Saturday, November 14, 10 AM - 12 Noon at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 1668 St. Rt. 28, Goshen, where services will immediately follow at 12 Noon. Interment, Graceland Memorial Gardens, Milford, OH.
