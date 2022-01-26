Saretia Gegg, 76 of Corbin, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022, in Corbin. She was born on Pine Mountain on May 15, 1945, a daughter of the late Hollifield and Mary Mason Gibson. Saretia had been a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Ronald Gegg; son, Obert Lee Gegg; and siblings, Robert Gibson, Hettie Alice Fuson, Marcelles Gibson, Orena Coile, Elmer Gene Gibson.
Saretia is survived by her children, Lillian Maryann Caplinger, R.E. Gegg, Okaneda Carson, Rhonda Lee Ross, and Gerry Lynn Gegg; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Okaneda Partin and Obert Gibson; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Funeral services were at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. Allen Mason presiding. Burial followed at the Gibson-Webb Cemetery in Clear Creek with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
The family received friends on Wednesday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville.
