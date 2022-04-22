Cooking can be one of the best ways to get your creative juices flowing; however, sometimes creativity can become the burden. I have to be honest, coming up with exciting recipes isn’t always easy. Social media, friends and family try their best to keep my ideas fresh, but some week’s it is harder than others to keep my readers satisfied with new ideas.
This was one of those week’s that I was feeling that burden. I haven’t cooked much in the past little while because I was studying on top of life’s normal routine (and did I mention I’m planning a wedding?) So, I decided that sometimes it’s okay to be simple. Simple can often be just the right medicine, whether it is a recipe or just a weekend spent at home.
This week I am sharing one of my favorite simple recipes, hopefully it will bring you some peace to your life as well.
Sausage Egg and Cheese English Muffin
Ingredients: Look no further than the title of the recipe.
Instructions: Begin by setting your oven to broil. Butter your English muffin and place in the oven until golden brown. Add a slice of whatever cheese you like to the top slice of English muffin and place back into the oven until the cheese is melted.
Next, cook the sausage in a skillet over medium high heat and set aside once complete. Cut the heat back a bit to medium and crack an egg in the same pan. Cook until over medium or to desired consistency.
Cook another egg and set aside for your furry friend, they deserve a treat too.
Assemble your sandwich, add a bit of salt and pepper, pour yourself a glass orange juice and enjoy.
