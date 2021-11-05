If you haven’t heard, Jake and I finally tied the knot on October 23rd. It was a beautiful day followed by a beautiful honeymoon to Amelia Island, Florida. Our trip was rather spur of the moment, as our original plan got canceled last minute. However, I am so thankful for the sudden change because it was well worth it.
We stayed at a small bed and breakfast that just made you feel like you were at home away from home. It was a beautiful home in the historic district with a gorgeous courtyard where the owners served a daily homemade breakfast to their guests. Jake and I enjoyed waking up every morning to this special treat.
I asked the owner/chef, Lisa, if she kept her recipes secret or if she would be willing to share, to which she happily replied that she loves to share her dishes with the world. So, she sent me one the recipe to one of my favorite dishes of the week, and, of course, I am sharing with you this week.
I hope this recipe makes you think of peace in a small town by the ocean with the one you love most. I know that’s a memory I will reflect on each time I make this dish.
Sausage, Roasted Red Pepper and Spinach Torta Rustica
Ingredients: 1 pound French bread cubed, 8 oz of baby spinach chopped, 1 pound Italian sausage, 1 ½ cups grated fontina cheese (or cheddar if you choose), 12 oz jar of sliced roasted red peppers drained, 6 large eggs, 1 cup heavy whipping cream, 1 cup whole milk, 1 teaspoon kosher salt, ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper.
Instructions: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9 x 13 baking dish with non-stick cooking spray. Place cubed bread in baking dish.
Saute the sausage in a skillet until cooked through and crumbled. Remove from heat and add roasted red peppers, spinach and 1 cup of cheese. Spread this mixture on top of the cubed bread.
Whisk eggs and remaining ingredients in a medium bowl and pour over top of ingredients in baking dish. Bake for 55 minutes. Let cool 15 minutes before serving. Enjoy!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.