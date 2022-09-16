It is officially soup season, also known and my favorite season. There is nothing like a warm bowl of soup on a crisp fall day. You can make a big enough pot to eat on throughout the week, making lunch so much easier.
This week I tried a new soup. It’s not necessarily healthy, but it is very tasty and easy. I know you’ll love it.
Sausage Tortellini Soup
Ingredients: 1 pound Italian sausage, 1 package of cheese stuffed tortellini, 1 cup matchstick carrots, ½ of a yellow onion chopped, 2 cups spinach, 4 cups of chicken broth, 2 cups of heavy cream, 2 tablespoons Italian seasoning, salt and pepper to taste, parmesan to garnish.
Instructions: Start by browning the sausage on the stove top. Cook through and drain the grease.
Add the sausage, onion, carrots, seasonings, chicken broth and heavy cream to a large crockpot. Cook on low for 3 hours.
Turn the crockpot to high, add the tortellini and spinach and cook for 1 more hour. When the pasta is cooked and the spinach is wilted, serve in a soup bowl with a sprinkle of parmesan on top. Enjoy!
