Spring is a time for all things new. The flowers are blooming, the birds are chirping, and the rain washes the winter blues away. In this spirit, I decided to try a new appetizer for our family dinner last Friday night. It was enjoyed by everyone, so I thought I would share.
Savory Cheese Danishes
Ingredients: Puff pastry, 1 small, minced onion, 4 minced garlic cloves, 8 oz cream cheese, 1 tbsp chopped fresh parsley, 1 tsp dried rosemary, 1 tsp garlic powder, 1 tsp sugar, salt, and pepper.
Instructions: Preheat oven to 400. Unfold a piece of puff pastry and cut into 8 squares. Score a large square in the center of each piece of pastry. Bake for 10 minutes. Remove from oven and then press the center square that you scored down in the center of the dough.
While the puff pastry is baking, sauté your garlic and onion over medium heat until it is soft and caramelized. Once they are caramelized, add to a bowl with cream cheese, parsley, rosemary, garlic powder, sugar, salt and pepper. Mix until combined.
Add this filling to the center of the puff pastry that you pressed down. Decrease the temperature of the oven to 375 and bake again for 15 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from oven and allow to cool slightly, serve and enjoy!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.