School choice is now the law in Kentucky after lawmakers voted to override Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of the measure last week.
Both chambers got enough votes to overturn Beshear’s rejection of House Bill 563 in the final days of the session, with the House voting 51-42 in favor of overriding Monday evening and the Senate following with a 23-14 vote.
HB 563 requires school districts to create open enrollment policies and would allow state funding to follow students if they choose to attend a public school outside of their home district.
It also creates a tax credit to drum up support for organizations that then dole out the funds to eligible families to use on education expenses and, in Kentucky’s largest counties, private school tuition.
The biggest impact that will be felt locally is in the contuning battle between Bell County Schools and Pineville Independent Schools over non-resident students. Under the new law any student who choses to attend a school outside of the their home district will have state funds to follow them.
It’s a big win for Pineville, who was facing a huge loss in revenue with hundreds of Bell County residents currently attending the school.
Thompson also gave the board an update on the Senate Bill 170, which would offer public school choice across the state of Kentucky and is currently in the Senate’s Education Committee.
“We’re excited that there’s at least going to be a discussion and possibly open up opportunities for parents to have school choice at public schools across Kentucky regardless of their financial status,” Pineville superintendent Russell Thompson said when discussing the possibility of the bill becoming law at a previous school board meeting.
“One thing they are excited about is that this does not affect the state-wide budget at all, the money would follow the child to any public school they would decide to go to. We feel like that’s the best opportunity for students, the best opportunity for parents to find an environment where their child can learn and grow and find the best educational opportunity possible.
“Obviously, we’re a school that believes strongly in school choice so we would establish a policy that would allow anyone and everyone to attend any public school they wanted to,” said Thompson. “We just want everyone to be happy and be successful and try to offer the best product that we can for the people that do decide to come to Pineville Independent Schools.”
In statements released Monday night, various education groups said they were “disappointed” in the legislature’s override.
“While disappointed, I respect the will of the General Assembly,” Education Commissioner Jason Glass tweeted after the Senate vote. The Kentucky Department of Education will “work to implement and improve” the measure, he added.
Beshear previously said the bill may be considered unconstitutional since it would indirectly divert public tax dollars to boosting private schools, and it could violate the state constitution which requires lawmakers to provide an efficient system of public schools.
According to the Courier-Journal, the governor predicted last week that it would be challenged in court but stopped short of saying he would be the one suing.
The Institute of Justice, which won the Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue school choice case at the U.S. Supreme Court last year, quickly said it “stands ready” to defend the measure in court.
