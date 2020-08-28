The Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control voted 16-2 last Thursday in favor of moving forward with fall sports, including football.
Gov. Andy Beshear put that decison in doubt by saying he was “surprised” at the ruling. But Monday, after over 100 high school student athletes from across the state took to the Capital to protest, Beshear said had no plans to overturn the decision.
“It’s not because I think it’s a good decision or a wise decision, but if we’re going to defeat this virus, we need people other than me all over Kentucky taking responsibility to make good and wise decisions,” he said.
“It’s going to be incumbent on our superintendents, our coaches to make the wisest decisions that they can.”
The KHSAA ruling allowed practice to start on Monday with games starting the week of Sept. 7 and included Soccer, Volleyball, Cross Country, and Football.
The high school football season will kick off on Friday, Sept. 11.
“It’s great that we’re going to get a season and get to play eight or nine games,” Pineville football coach Randy Frazier said. “I love it for the kids. If all things go well I’ll be here next year but our seniors won’t. Them getting a chance to play is the most important thing.”
Middlesboro Coach Larry French was a bit more cautious.
“Let’s just hope each day gets better as we get closer to that kick-off date,” he said. “You never know what might happen with this pandemic stuff.”
