Scottie Messer, 58, of Girdler, Kentucky passed away at her home on Monday, September 5, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born in Pineville, Kentucky on December 21, 1963, a daughter of the late Edward Gillis Warren and Iva Lee Gambrel Warren Norris. She had been a homemaker and mother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Edward Glennis Warren and a special aunt, Willena Edmondson.
Scottie is survived by her husband, Bobby Messer; daughter, Tracy Lefevers and husband, Isreal; son, Bobby Lynn Messer and wife, Rachell; grandchildren, Morgan Lefevers and Noah Hopper, Caleb Lefevers, Rebecca Lefevers, Cody Lefevers, Damien Messer and Devin Messer; stepfather, John C. Norris; sister, Betty Michelle Walls and husband, Bryan; niece, Jessica D’Aurora; nephew, Jacob Roberts; cousins, Jackie Partin and Kristy Mays; and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. Carl Jones presiding. Burial will follow in the Messer Family Cemetery on Arjay Hill. Pallbearers will be Bryan Walls, Caleb Lefevers, Cody Lefevers, and Noah Hopper.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville, which is honored to serve the Messer Family.
