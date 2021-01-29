Don’t you love produce that exceeds the usual rot time? It seems like I am throwing away more greens than I am eating at times. But, when you buy things like Brussel sprouts and cauliflower, you get more bang for your buck.
I had a couple of heads of cauliflower in my produce drawer in my refrigerator that I have had for at least a week now and I thought I might finally take a try at cooking them.
I’ll be honest, the only way I have truly enjoyed cauliflower up until this point is raw drenched in ranch, but I think this recipe will have you adding it to your weekly menu as a staple. This side dish is perfect for chicken or steak and is simple and easy to cook.
Seasoned Roasted Cauliflower
Ingredients: 2 heads of cauliflower, ½ cup of olive oil, 1 tablespoon of garlic powder, 1 tablespoon of paprika, 1 tablespoon of onion powder, 1 teaspoon of chili powder, 1 teaspoon of cumin, salt and pepper
Instructions: Begin by preheating the oven to 425. Chop the cauliflower to florets and place in a large bowl. Add the olive oil and spices. Mix to thoroughly coat each floret. Let marinade for 10 minutes. Place the seasoned florets on a baking sheet and bake for 30 minutes until the edges are just crispy and brown.
Once fully cooked, remove from the oven and let cool. You can add chopped fresh parsley as a garnish if you wish or even a bit of parmesan cheese.
Enjoy at dinner or add to your weekly meal prep for a healthy and filling side.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.