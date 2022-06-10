It is customary at this time of year for High School and College graduates to have reunions, especially for every ten year classes. I graduated from high school in 1952, so my class had its seventieth reunion this year. I didn’t go, but lots of memories came back.
Our class had a little Newsletter. The Commencement edition came with predictions for each class member. What would we turn out to be: coal miners, house wives, teachers, whatever your Daddy was, President of the USA? In this small Appalachian coal town, “unemployed” was the most common prediction. It was hardly a time or place of great expectations. At our house, college did not even exist as a possibility. No one had ever been to one. My Father carried mail. It was a steady job, but the pay didn’t go very far with six kids.
At 16, I was about the youngest member of the graduating class. So there I was – young, shy, got “Bs”. I was hardly a visible member of the class. So for my future they said, “would work in town”. Even that vague statement ended up completely wrong.
The first thing I did was to turn 17 and leave town. I did what most of the boys in my class did. I went military. The Korean War was on and so was the draft. I was not going to kick around town for a couple of years and then get drafted. In many ways, I look back at those three Army years as a time of earning enough to go to college. I got out at 20, gave three years of my life to Uncle Sam, and he gave me the GI Bill.
This unmotivated Appalachian kid finally grew up. Now I got “A’s” at Wake Forest, five years more of graduate schools and more degrees, got an MD for a wife, 8 kids, church pastorates, and now – Domestic Violence Counselor and partner in our dairy goat farm in Chenoa. In some ways, the prediction for me was right. I never did leave “home”. I still live in a coal County in Appalachia.
That’s the easy part. For 2022 graduates, “What would the world look like at your seventieth in 2092?”
Bell County might have a population of one or two million. Rising ocean levels would have driven people from the coastal cities. You could now Scuba dive to see the Empire State Building. On the opposite disaster possibility, nuclear war may have burned up everyone and leveled Pine Mountain. Bell County would be empty.
But let’s be happy. Newlyweds could take a 4 day, 3 night luxury rocket ship to the moon for a real honeymoon. You will no longer lose your remote. It will be a chip in your brain, and just by thinking you can change channels. Artificial Intelligence grew up as a fad and then died. People wanted love, hate, joy, pride, choice and happiness in their lives. Best of all, The Sun will continue to publish a paper Paper with articles written by my grandson. The Sun will have become the Gold Standard of the publishing industry.
