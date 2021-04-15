Main Street Pineville Director Jacob Roan and Mayor Scott Madon went over several upcoming events for the City of Pineville at Monday’s City Council meeting, which was held at the Bell Theater.
Roan told the council that the downtown project remains on target to start on June 1.
“We’re waiting on the environmental review and that is being approved this week. We’ve been funded through the KIA and CDBG and our bonds sold last week and the money should be in our hands in May. We are on track to start June 1st.,” he said.
He also said a lot of people are asking about a town hall meeting to explain how the construction will affect downtown traffic and parking.
“We’re going to do that, but those meetings will come after the project actually starts,” Roan said. “The streetscape portion is the second phase and we really don’t expect that to start until the fall. We plan to have community meetings during the summer.”
Federal funding has now arrived for the Newtown Recreational Park and work on the par is expected to be completed early this summer.
“That has drug out for four or five years now. The money is finally here — 2020 held it up and some other things did along the way. Everything is done now and we’re ready to get going,” Roan said.
The Sportscar Club of America will be holding a HillClimb event in Pineville on April 30 and May 1. On April 30 there will be live music downtown and an outdoor event with all of those sports cars around the suare so people can go around and see them.
“We aren’t allowing spectators at the park this year to watch the actual HillClimb on May 1 because of COVID,” Roan said. “It’s an anual event so in the future we’ll be able to go up there and watch it. I think we may be able to live stream it this year.”
April 24 will be PRIDE Clean-up Day in Pineville. Also the morning of April 24 will be the Friends of the Shelter Costume Contest and Dog Walk with registration starting at 9:45 a.m.
Madon said it is looking doubtful that the city pool will open this year.
“With COVID still going on, we’ve been back-and-forth on what to do with the pool,” he said. “The governor has said he might open everything up if we get to 2.5 million vaccines in the state. My problem is if we wait six or eight weeks to get released we’ll be in the pool season. Any time we shut it down it takes us three weeks to get it ready. I’m leaning about 70-30 towards no today. It’s not looking promising at this time.”
The mayor reported some good news in how the city used the federal COVID money it received.
“During this COVID time we received approximately $165,000. We used that money to pay off this theater — $109,000. The air conditioner had leaked and it looked like a bomb had went off in here,” he said. “We also paid off our street sweeper that was $171,000. Even though it’s been some tough times, we used our money wisely.”
The council voted to look into extending the city’s right of way boundary from Page School to the entrance to Boone’s Ridge.
“Some time ago we extended our boundaries to Page School and there was some discussion at the time to go all the way to Boone’s Ridge. We have had a couple of people that have shown interest in joining the city,” Madon said. “The last time we extended it from the bridge to Page School and cost about $6,000. I would say to go from Page on up there it would be another $6,000 or $7,000.”
The council agreed that extended the boundary along U.S. 119 could benefit the city if businesses start to locate in the area once Boone’s Ridge is operating.
Mike Long, Ashley Delk, and Rebecca Keleman to were appointed to the Planning & Zoning Commission. They are replacing the deceased Calvin Capps and Wayne Farris and Judy Hamilton, who have moved out of the city.
Byron Asher was appointed to the Variance Board to replace Jonna Callebs, who left to take a seat on the Main Street Board.
The council voted to close an alleyway off of Second Street in Wallsend.
Jonah Brooks thought the alley was a driveway that is adjacent to his property. Madon said the city would have to get the small piece of property appraised and can sell it for the appraised value. He added that there are no utilities or easements that would affected.
“We’ll have to get it appraised and whatever it’s appraised for we can sell it to him for that.
