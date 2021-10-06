Sewell Clifford Warren, Jr., 54 of Pineville, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at the Pineville Community Health Center in Pineville. He was born in Pineville on August 20, 1967, a son of the late Sewell Clifford Warren, Sr. and Patricia Croley Warren. Clifford had been a Truck Driver.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his infant brother, Luke Warren.
Clifford is survived by his mother, Patricia Croley Warren; wife, Leslie Napier; children, Matthew Warren and wife, Sonya, Kimberly Warren, Cora Napier, Claire Warren, and Kylie Warren; stepson, Colton Scott; brother, Steve Warren; special brothers, Johnny Jackson and Gillis Jackson; father and mother-in-law, Larry and Vickie Frye; brother-in-law, Clint Napier; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. Gillis Jackson presiding. Burial will follow at the Croley Cemetery on Highway 92 with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville, which is honored to serve the Warren Family.
