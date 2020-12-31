Shannon Dewayne Holland, 46 of Arjay, passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at the Pineville Community Hospital in Pineville.  He was born in Pineville on April 18, 1974, a son of Marlin Robert “Drake” Holland and Debra Lynn Parton Bright.  Shannon had been a coal miner.

He was preceded in death by his father, Marlin Robert “Drake” Holland.

Shannon is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Lynn Holland; his children, Joshua Holland and his wife, Jessica, Brittany Fields and her husband, Brian, Misty Holland, Marissa Holland, and Emily Holland; his grandchildren, Riley Holland, Isaac Fields, Harper Fields, and Paisleigh Holland; his mother, Debra Lynn Parton Bright and her husband, Dennis; his brother, Marlin “Boo” Holland Jr. and his wife, Joann; his aunts and uncles, David and Elizabeth Parton, Johnny and Teresa Parton, Mark and Darlene Parton, Tim and Ruby Parton, and Tim and Sheila Bowman; his nieces and nephews, Brandon Holland, Ashley Holland, Nick Hall, and Cassidy Hall; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held on Monday, December 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. John Carter Curtis and Rev. A.Y. Mills presiding.  Music was provided by Danny Stewart, Josh Holland, and Golden & Leila Taylor.  Entombment followed at Green Hills Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Middlesboro with family and friends as pallbearers.

The family received friends on Sunday from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville which is honored to serve the Holland family.  Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.

