Sharon Cordell Earls, age 73 of Tazewell, TN, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Diversicare of Claiborne in Tazewell, TN. She was born August 7, 1947, daughter of the late Heilda and Wayne Cordell.
She was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church and she loved her flowers and gardening.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Cecil Earls; and sister, Nancy Earls.
She is survived by the following members of her family:
Daughter, Lisa and husband, John Epperson of Tazewell, TN
Grandchildren, Ashton Epperson and Ashlee Epperson of Tazewell, TN
Sisters-in-law, Joyce and husband, Jack Rains; Lou and husband, Jim Surber; Georgia and Stanley Fultz; and Zolian and Bill Hicks.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Smoky Mountain Hospice and Diversicare of Claiborne for the care, support and love they have shown.
Graveside service for Sharon Cordell Earls were held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021, at the Bethel Cemetery in Tazewell, TN with Sam Stoner presiding. Music provided by Gary Robinson.
Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies. Rest easy momma, you’re complete with daddy now.
Online condolences and guestbook are available at www.cawoodfh.com
Cawood Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
