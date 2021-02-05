Our Mother is best described by Proverbs 31:10
Sharon (Sherry) Warf, age 59, of Ewing, VA, passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at the Middlesboro Appalachian Regional Hospital in Middlesboro, KY. She was born August 13, 1961, daughter of the late Arless and Jenny Gibbons.
She faithfully attended and was a member at Tipprell Full Gospel Church. She was a friend and was loved by many.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life, Rev. Gerald G. Warf in 2016; an infant sister, Diane Gibbons; and her brother, Ralph Gibbons.
She is survived by the following members of her family:
Children, Tonya (Steve) Britton, Todd (Melissa) Warf and Tasha Warf
Precious Grandbabies who were here pride and Joy, Conner, Caitlyn, Cailey “Bug” and Drake Warf
Brothers, Jeff (Penny) Gibbons and Gary (Roberta) Gibbons
Sister, Lucy (Tommy) Johnson
Her fur baby, Zachary
Special friends, John and Carla Morrison and David Bale
And a host of other relatives and friends.
The family received friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 29, 2021 at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel in Middlesboro, KY.
Funeral services were at 12:00 noon on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Johnny Parks presiding. Music provided by Rita Britton, Kathy Spurlock and Dora Duncan Jackson.
Pallbearers were Drake Warf, Conner Warf, Todd Warf, Steve Britton, Jeff Gibbons, Pat Howerton, David Hensley, Tommy Johnson, Tony Reisenger and Gary Gibbons.
Interment will immediately follow the funeral service in the Hensley Family Cemetery in Ewing, VA.
All mandated Covid-19 regulations, including masks and social distancing, observed.
Cawood Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.
Online condolences and register book are available at www.cawoodfh.com.
