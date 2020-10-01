The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is making history with the introduction of the first ever full-time female road deputy.
The honorable Judge Robert Costanzo swore in Deputy Marti Messer on Tuesday, September 15. Sheriff Mitchell Williams says that Deputy Messer will play a vital role within the department by filling a role that he has been working to create since he was elected.
“That’s one of the things when I first ran for this office was having a diverse agency and that is one of the things that I had talked about initially,” said Sheriff Williams. “It’s hard to find people to take these jobs, especially today but every time you try to get a female it becomes harder and harder.”
Messer is grateful for the opportunity that Williams has given her by stepping in to fill a role that has never been existed prior within the department.
“This is such a blessing,” Messer said with a smile on her face. “When I got the call from Sheriff Williams asking me if I wanted this opportunity, I knew then that everything was just being put in its place and to do it in my hometown just means so much more because the people around here.”
Messer is a 2012 graduate of Bell County High School and attended Southeast Community and Technical College. In March of 2021, she will be attending the Department of Criminal Justice Training Academy.
She initially started out in the education program with the expectation of becoming a teacher.
“I wanted to be a teacher because around here there’s not that many jobs so when you’re in school, you’re like what is there to be but a teacher,” she explained. “I realized that I didn’t want to do it that I wanted to be in law enforcement but I hadn’t turned 21 yet.”
She said that when she did turn 21, she continued to seek after a career in law enforcement but it was a struggle for her to get into it.
“I thought that my only opportunity would be with State but I tried because like I said, I struggled with it, and I don’t know why I felt lead to do it,” she explained of her continued pursuit of law enforcement. “I even tried other career paths and went to be a dental assistant. I’m an expanded duties dental assistant but with everything I just knew that it wasn’t what I wanted.”
“She had to wait quite a while just to get her in here and to have an opening because you still have to fill slots,” explained Sheriff Williams. “She will actually fill a vital role and there is a big place for female officers and they are able to do things that male officers just cannot do.”
Williams said Messer will be able to specialize in trainings and can play a huge role in cases involving children and women.
“She can be more effective because there is a comfort level,” Williams explained. “There is a comfort level and where I had to do it for so long, you work sexual assaults or cases like that and it’s hard for them to talk to a man when a man was the offender to begin with, so I see the need for it.”
According to Williams, Messer is the first full time female deputy that there has ever been at the Bell County Sheriff’s Office.
“It’s something that is needed,” he said. “We’ve had female officers in the county but not in the county government as far as the Sheriff’s Office goes.”
Messer has no intentions of leaving the Sheriff’s Office and wants to continue her training in law enforcement.
“This is my hometown and I’m here to stay,” she said. “I want to do my job and where it goes from there, it goes. I would like to grow within this agency and like the sheriff said he thinks I’m going to vital role in helping women and children, I would like to do that.”
She explained that she has never experienced that type of situation but has had friends to experience it and she cannot put into words the emotions expressed in their conversations.
“I love the people in this community and we are a close knit community,” Messer explained of Bell County. “A lot of people watch TV and wish they lived like that but we kind of do and I want to help them because I am not going to judge you.”
She said that she wants the community to know that she has had family members who have also struggled in certain situations and she is not going to judge anyone in any situation.
“I will help you and it may be tough love but that’s what it takes sometimes because a lot of people have bad habits and make poor decisions but I’m here to help them,” she said.
Until she is able to go through the academy, Messer will be assisting fellow deputies by serving papers as well as working in the court system but she is grateful to Sheriff Williams for the opportunity to help the community and serve where she is needed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.