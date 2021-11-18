Shirley Ann (Sowders) Wells, age 74, passed from this life to her eternal home on November 13, 2021, at the Kindred Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Shirley was born July 30, 1947, in Middlesboro, KY, the daughter of the late Bruce and Maurine (Hunter) Sowders.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Ronny Sowders and Kermit Sowders; son-in-law, Christopher Brathwaite; grandson, Joshua Mowen; and great granddaughter, Lilly May Mowen-Byrt.
Shirley leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband of 55 years, Sammy Wells; their children, Lisa Wells-Brathwaite of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Terry (Lisa) Wells of Barnhart, Missouri; grandchildren, Wesley Mowen, Claire, Hannah and Ellie Wells and Christena Brathwaite; sisters, Brenda (David) Capps, Sue (Connie) Hopper and Sandra Irvin; brother, Carl Ray (Patsy) Sowders; sister-in-law, Brenda (Doug) Scott; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family members and many special friends that she has loved throughout her life.
She lived a life of serving the Lord and was one of the kindest people who never met a stranger, she made everyone feel like a member of our family. She was a member of the Middlesboro Church of God Mountain Assembly for many years.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 20, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Middlesboro Church of God Mountain Assembly (3859 State Highway 441, Middlesboro, KY 40965). Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastors Mike Padgett, Lonnie Lyke and Woody Gilbert officiating. Interment will immediately follow the funeral service at Green Hills Memorial Gardens (1805 State Highway 441, Middlesboro, KY 40965).
Register Book and online condolences are available at www.cawoodfh.com
Cawood Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements. For the health and well-being of our staff and the families we serve, we request that social distancing be observed and everyone in attendance wear a mask.
