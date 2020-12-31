Shirley Kathryn Lewellen Hufstedler, 84, went to Heaven to be with Jesus Friday, December 25, 2020. Shirley was born March 2, 1936, in Pineville, KY, to James Garrett Lewellen and Virginia Slusher Lewellen. She was pre-deceased by her parents; her sister, Jimmie Beth Ferrell; her brother-in-law, John Charles Ferrell, who she considered a brother; and a nephew, John Barry Ferrell.
Shirley is survived by her loving daughter, Amy Spencer Hufstedler; two nieces, Beth Ferrell Wargo (Dave) and Jill Ferrell Pate (Dave); two great-nieces, Lauren Grace Wargo and Emily Beth Wargo; and numerous other cousins and family.
Shirley taught social studies for Bell County Schools for 37 years. She began her teaching career out at the “Old Bell High” on the Harlan Road, and retired from the “New Bell High”. She loved teaching, and loved her students. She read a daily Scripture verse to her classes, long after it was banned. She loved God, and wanted to spread the good news of salvation through Christ Jesus.
Shirley was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Pineville. She taught Sunday School there for years. She also taught a Bible Study class until recently. She loved studying the Bible with others. Shirley never lost an opportunity to share and witness to others about God’s love for us, and the salvation He offers us through His Son Jesus Christ.
Shirley was also a member of Homemakers, and of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She and her daughter Amy shared a strong and loving bond; and Shirley was beloved by so many of her family, friends and neighbors. She delighted in running into folks out shopping, or maybe at Cracker Barrel (fried catfish was a must!); she loved to chat, catch up, find out about family members. She truly loved her family, students and friends.
A Viewing will be held at Arnett & Steele Funeral Home, Pineville, 12:00-2:00 pm on Wednesday, December 30th, 2020. A Service will be at 2 pm, Arnett & Steele Funeral Home, 106 S Cherry Street, Pineville, KY 40977.
Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center is honored to serve the Hufstedler family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.
